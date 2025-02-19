UFC Veteran Who Became First To Beat Colby Covington Parts Ways With The Promotion

Warlley Alves, the first man to defeat Colby Covington in professional mixed martial arts, has left the UFC after a decade under its banner.

Alves joined the UFC as an undefeated athlete, winning The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 in 2014. He went on to compete 16 times inside the Octagon, emerging victorious from eight of those fights.

By far the most prominent name on his record’s win column is Covington. The 34-year-old submitted “Chaos” at UFC 194 in 2015, ending the then-future interim welterweight champion’s undefeated run in the sport.

Warlley Alves(9-0) vs Colby “Chaos” Covington(8-0)



UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor



December 12th 2015



Covington found out about Alves’ guillotine the hard way pic.twitter.com/5km8haQkRK — Underrated Tribal Chief (@MMAUnderrated) December 12, 2024

While that result left Alves with a perfect 4-0 UFC record, he struggled with consistency across his remaining years in the UFC.

And his stint on MMA’s biggest stage ends off the back of four straight losses, the most recent of which came via decision at the hands of Abusupiyan Magomedov inside the Apex last May.

The Brazilian’s UFC departure was first reported by MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz. It remains to be seen what comes next in MMA for Alves, who is a free agent after a decade-long tenure with the sport’s leading promotion.