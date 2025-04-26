Kamaru Usman To Headline UFC Atlanta On June 14 Against Surging Contender

Kamaru Usman is finally set to make his long-anticipated return to the UFC.

On Friday, the MMA promotion announced that Usman will headline UFC Atlanta against emerging contender Joaquin Buckley in a crucial welterweight showdown. The upcoming Fight Night event is poised to take place on June 14 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Usman will be making his comeback to active competition after nearly a two-year hiatus. The former welterweight champion was last seen in action at UFC 294 in October 2024, where he suffered a majority decision loss in a short-notice middleweight clash against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” is currently enduring the most challenging stretch of his UFC career, having suffered three consecutive losses. The tough run began when he lost his long-held 170-pound title at UFC 278 in August 2022, falling to a dramatic last-round knockout from Leon Edwards.

Usman’s bid to reclaim the title in a trilogy bout against “Rocky” at UFC 286 in March 2023 also ended in disappointment with a decision loss.

Meanwhile, Buckley’s long-desired wish to face Usman is finally coming true. He has relentlessly called out “The Nigerian Nightmare” ever since stopping (doctor’s stoppage) multi-time title challenger Colby Covington at UFC Tampa in December.

“New Mansa” has been unstoppable since making his return to welterweight in May 2023, currently riding a six-fight win streak. This impressive run includes dominant victories over seasoned veterans such as Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, and Alex Morono.

Here’s what the UFC Atlanta lineup looks like with the addition of Usman vs. Buckley: