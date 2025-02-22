‘Can’t Touch Mr. VanZant And Not Get Walking Papers’ – Austin Vanderford Wins UFC Seattle Debut, Gets Assaulted By Opponent Post-Stoppage

Former Bellator standout and Dana White’s Contender Series alum Austin Vanderford came out on top in his UFC debut at UFC Seattle — and his opponent, Nikolay Veretennikov, may have simultaneously made his last appearance.

Vanderford completely dominated the opening round, gaining top control with a takedown and riding out on top for about four of the five first-round minutes. The debutant showed little let up, with Veretennikov getting very limited offense in.

After a little defense from Veretennikov, “The Gentleman” returned the fight to the ground and got back to work, overwhelming the Kazakh fighter en route to a solid second-round TKO.

Following the fight, an upset Veretennikov could be seen shoving Vanderford during his post-fight celebration. This prompted the American to return a shove and flip Veretennikov off, also earning the defeated fighter a chorus of boos.

Can’t touch Mr. Vanzant and not get your walking papers — CB0928 (@Homemadefit_) February 23, 2025

And that ladies and gentlemen is how you get cut from the UFC!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 23, 2025

Nikolay Veretennikov pushes Vanderford after the fight



Say goodbye to your UFC career — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 23, 2025

Thats one way to punch your ticket to getting cut from the UFC. #UFCSeattle — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 23, 2025

They should let them fight ! Free entertainment and free money for ufc! UFC is not doing his Homework #UFCSeattle — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) February 23, 2025

Nikolay Veretennikov landed his biggest shot on Austin Vanderford after the fight lol



pic.twitter.com/mLnFVtb2w1 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 23, 2025

Austin Vanderford earns an impressive stoppage win and then Nikolay Veretennikov runs over and pushes him after the fight, which should pretty much end his run in the UFC.



See ya. #UFCSeattle — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 23, 2025

Austin Vanderford just had one of the sickest debuts in recent UFC history. #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/DQLxQ2Rx9J — Austin McQuade (@AustinMcquade) February 23, 2025

One way traffic, dominant TKO for Vanderford and Veretennikov acted like a bitch — Alexander Vasconcellos (@Atvasco84) February 23, 2025

Vanderford, the husband of former UFC fighter and current bare-knuckle boxer Paige VanZant, is 13-2 in MMA. He submitted Angelo Trevino in his DWCS appearance but was not given a contract.

He then appeared in Bellator between 2019 and 2022, winning five straight fights before an unsuccessful challenge of then-Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi and a loss to Aaron Jeffrey.

Meanwhile, this was Veretennikov’s second UFC appearance. He dropped a split decision to Danny Barlow in August.