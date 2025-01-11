VIDEO: Victoria Dudakova Slaps Coach After Falling To The First Finish Of 2025 At UFC Vegas 101

The first finish of the UFC’s 2025 calendar has been delivered, and it came in some brutal fashion, as Fatima Kline scored a win over Victoria Dudakova during the UFC Vegas 101 prelims.

And it’s safe to say that the Russian didn’t take the result well…

Both women delivered powerful shots during the opening frame, but Kline appeared to gain control as time went on.

Then, with Dudakova grounded late in the second, Kline landed some hard ground-and-pound to force the referee to step in and wave off the contest.

Kline Scores First Octagon Win With Ground & Pound At UFC Vegas 101, Dudakova Slaps Cornerman

Fatima Kline gives us our first UFC finish of 2025 😤 #UFCVegas101 pic.twitter.com/nsFa5MRztz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 11, 2025

What else is noteworthy occurred in the losing corner following the fight. It appeared that Dudakova slapped one of her cornermen after he attempted to console her.

La esquina la vino a consolar y Dudakova le pego una cachetada jaja #UFCVegas101 pic.twitter.com/7S5CQZbpE4 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) January 11, 2025

This marks the first UFC win for “The Archangel” after dropping her debut last year to Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Dudakova, meanwhile, has now lost back-to-back outings after starting her UFC run 2-0 in 2023.