VIDEO: Dustin Jacoby Obliterates Bruno Lopes In Destructive Display At UFC Vegas 107

In a card that hasn’t had the most impressive of performances, Dustin Jacoby offered probably the biggest highlight so far with a quick, scary finish of Bruno Lopes at UFC Vegas 107.

After some leg kick trading to start things, Jacoby landed a jab that rocked Lopes. Jacoby then landed a small flurry that included a strong elbow to do more damage. Jacoby landed a couple of hooks before a flurry of activity on Lopes, who was being held up by the cage before slumping for Jacoby to get the KO win in under two minutes.

Jacoby has now won back-to-back fights and has come out on top in three of her last five. He came into this fight off a late knockout of Vitor Petrino at UFC Tampa in December.

Lopes, the former LFA light heavyweight champion and Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus, is now 1-1 in the Octagon. He made his UFC debut in January, scoring a decision over Magomed Gadzhiyasulov.