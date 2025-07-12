VIDEO: Fatima Kline Starts Off UFC Nashville With Impactful Head-Kick KO On 25th Birthday

Talk about a heck of a way to celebrate turning 25 years old.

Fatima Kline has appeared to impress the masses in her third Octagon bout, quite literally kicking off the action at UFC Nashville with a bang in her finish of Melissa Martinez.

Kline used her pressure to control the fight from the get-go, using her reach to land jabs and kicks, focusing on body shots. Kline continued to push the pace, working over Martinez in the clinch with sharp strikes, while Martinez’s power increase only resulted in some strikes landing.

Fatima Kline Lands Head Kick To KO Melissa Martinez At UFC Nashville

Kline then ended things dramatically in the third with a head kick that dropped Martinez. Kline landed a couple of follow-up strikes before the referee stepped in and waved things off.

FATIMA KLINE WITH A STATEMENT HEAD-KICK KO TO BEGIN #UFCNashville 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sQhBRHllnh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2025

Kline has now won back-to-back fights, defeating Victoria Dudakova this past January. Kline made her UFC debut last year in a loss to Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Martinez now falls to 1-2 in the UFC.