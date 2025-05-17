VIDEO: Hyun Sung Park Finds Big Success In First Fight In Over A Year At UFC Vegas 106

Hyun Sung Park may have sent a message to the flyweight division by barely breaking a sweat in a quick outing against Carlos Hernandez during the UFC Vegas 106 prelims.

Park took the lead early with leg kicks, trying to set the pace and control the cage. After some exchanging, Park landed a solid one-two that did damage before landing a pair of harsh knees and a slam.

Park then managed to get to Hernandez’s back with ease, locking up the choke and scoring the first-round submission.

Hyun-sung Park gets the submission in round 1 🔒 #UFCVegas106 pic.twitter.com/ZwnA1mOfui — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2025

This was Park’s third UFC bout — and his first since December 2023. It was in 2023 where the Road to UFC alumnus scored finishes of Seung Guk Choi and Shannon Ross.

Hernandez, a 2021 alumnus of Dana White’s Contender Series, has consistently traded wins and losses since joining the roster.