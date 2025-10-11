UFC

VIDEO: Jafel Filho Locks Up Nasty Kimura Lock To Submit Clayton Carpenter At UFC Rio

By Thomas Albano

Jafel Filho continues to show how dangerous he is on the ground, as he took out Clayton Carpenter during the UFC Rio preliminary card.

Filho landed a crisp right hand early that seemed to wobble Carpenter, allowing Filho to score the trip and take the back quickly. Filho then locked in a body triangle as he searched for a rear-naked choke.

Though he was unable to get the choke, Filho transitioned into a kimura attempt, scoring it and getting the submission in the final minute of round one.

Filho is now 3-2 in the UFC, rebounding from a May loss to Allan Nascimento. Filho’s only other loss came against Muhammad Mokaev.

Carpenter is now 2-2 in the UFC and has lost two straight after starting his MMA career 8-0.

