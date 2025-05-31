VIDEO: Jordan Leavitt Breaks Out The Worm After Putting Kurt Holobaugh To Sleep At UFC Vegas 107

Jordan Leavitt continues to be someone to watch out for in the UFC’s lightweight division, as he made quick work of MMA veteran Kurt Holobaugh during the UFC Vegas 107 preliminary card.

Leavitt wasted no time taking Holobaugh to the mat in this battle of ground experts. Leavitt established top control and bringing pressure right away. Holobaugh attempted to get up, but Leavitt was able to keep him down. When Holobaugh tried to escape again, Leavitt turned the scramble into a choke attempt, locking up a D’Arce. Holobaugh went out, giving Leavitt a submission win in less than two minutes.

Following his victory, Leavitt busted out a celebration — doing the worm at the end of his in-the-cage interview.

Jordan Leavitt breaks out the new celebration #UFCVegas107 pic.twitter.com/gd0MWLkA1w — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) June 1, 2025

Fortunately for Leavitt, he didn’t pull a Johnny Walker and get hurt during it.

Leavitt is now 5-3 in the UFC and rebounds from a loss he suffered against Chase Hooper in November 2023. This was Leavitt’s first fight since that loss.

Holobuagh is now just 2-3 in the UFC since returning with his win during The Ultimate Fighter season 31.