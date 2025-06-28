VIDEO: Jose Miguel Delgado Flattens Hyder Amil With Shattering Knee At UFC 317

For the second time in the televised UFC 317 prelims, we see a fast finish, as Jose Miguel Delgado needed less than 30 seconds to score a big knockout of Hyder Amil.

Delgado looked to take the fight to the ground, but Amil countered it and was the one who got the fight to the ground. That was brief, as the pair made their way back to the feet.

After a pair of hooks, Delgado came through the middle with a strong knee that dropped Amil, leading to the referee halting the action and giving Delgado the quick win.

Delgado is now 2-for-2 on first-round finishes in the UFC, entering the promotion off a finish of Ernie Juarez on Dana White’s Contender Series last year. Delgado knocked out Connor Matthews in about three minutes in his UFC debut this past February.

This marks the first loss in the professional MMA career of Amil. He entered tonight 3-0 in the Octagon after his 2023 appearance on DWCS.