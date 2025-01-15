VIDEO: Jiří Procházka & Jamahal Hill Cross Paths Ahead Of Crucial UFC 311 Fight

Former UFC light heavyweight champions Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill had a respectful interaction days out from their showdown in Los Angeles this weekend.

While significant attention is on the pair of championship headliners set to grace the main and co-main events of UFC 311 on Jan. 18, the promotion’s first pay-per-view lineup of 2025 isn’t short on depth.

And among the most intriguing and high-stakes bouts on the undercard is the clash between Procházka and Hill, both of whom are looking to reinsert themselves into the title picture at 205 pounds after defeats to Alex Pereira in 2024.

In the build-up, “Sweet Dreams” hasn’t shied away from some strong talk, which has made him a polarizing figure among MMA fans.

While such an approach led to a heated interaction with “Poatan” at the UFC Performance Institute last month, the same can’t be said for what transpired when he recently ran into his next opponent at the same facility.

The pair’s friendly exchange was shown during episode three of the UFC 311 Embedded: Vlog Series.

🎥 @ufc #UFC311 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/YGO18TI1NB — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 15, 2025

The contest between “BJP” and “Sweet Dreams” will mark the third bout on the main card, setting the stage for title defenses in the bantamweight and lightweight divisions.

After Merab Dvalishvili battles the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev will renew hostilities with a familiar foe in Arman Tsarukyan to close out the show inside Inglewood’s Intuit Dome.