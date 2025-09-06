VIDEO: Rinat Fakhretdinov Makes Quick Work Of Andreas Gustafsson With Fast-Paced Finish At UFC Paris

Rinat Fakhretdinov proved to oddsmakers that he shouldn’t have been the underdog in his UFC Paris bout with Andreas Gustafsson, coming away with a quick finish.

After working Gustafsson over with low kicks and his jab, Fakhretdinov cracked him with a one-two. Fakhretdinov began to pressure and work Gustafsson’s body until getting him to the fence, unleashing his fits as Gustafsson fell to the mat, resulting in a TKO in under a minute.

Fakhretdinov, the former GFC middleweight champion, improves to 24-1-1 in his professional MMA career. His only loss came in his second professional MMA fight, and he now has a 6-0-1 UFC record.

Fakhretdinov came into this bout off a controversial decision win over Carlos Leal at UFC 308. This was his second UFC KO/TKO victory in under a minute, having done the same to Kevin Lee at UFC Vegas 76.

Gustafsson sees a four-fight win streak snapped with his defeat.