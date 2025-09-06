UFC

VIDEO: Rinat Fakhretdinov Makes Quick Work Of Andreas Gustafsson With Fast-Paced Finish At UFC Paris

By Thomas Albano

Rinat Fakhretdinov proved to oddsmakers that he shouldn’t have been the underdog in his UFC Paris bout with Andreas Gustafsson, coming away with a quick finish.

After working Gustafsson over with low kicks and his jab, Fakhretdinov cracked him with a one-two. Fakhretdinov began to pressure and work Gustafsson’s body until getting him to the fence, unleashing his fits as Gustafsson fell to the mat, resulting in a TKO in under a minute.

Rinat Fakhretdinov Finishes Andreas Gustafsson With A Flurry At UFC Paris

Fakhretdinov, the former GFC middleweight champion, improves to 24-1-1 in his professional MMA career. His only loss came in his second professional MMA fight, and he now has a 6-0-1 UFC record.

Fakhretdinov came into this bout off a controversial decision win over Carlos Leal at UFC 308. This was his second UFC KO/TKO victory in under a minute, having done the same to Kevin Lee at UFC Vegas 76.

Gustafsson sees a four-fight win streak snapped with his defeat.

