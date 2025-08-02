VIDEO: Rinya Nakamura Destroys Nathan Fletcher With Liver Kick At UFC Vegas 108

Rinya Nakamura did not need long to put away Nathan Fletcher, scoring a first-round TKO in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 108.

Nakamura connected with a body kick that caught Fletcher off balance almost right away. Nakamura looked to pressure, working combinations on the European prospect.

Nakamura connected on a kick that landed on Fletcher’s liver, causing a delayed reaction that brought Fletcher to the canvas. Nakamura would land a little ground-and-pound before the referee stopped the bout.

Nakamura is now 4-1 in the Octagon since a pair of first-round knockouts on Road to the UFC.

Fletcher, an alumnus of season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter, defeated Zygimantas Ramaska in his UFC debut but has now lost two straight. He dropped a split decision to Caolán Loughran earlier this year.