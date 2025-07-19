VIDEO: Ryan Spann Secures First Heavyweight Victory With Submission Of Lukasz Brzeski At UFC 318

Ryan Spann has scored his first UFC victory as a heavyweight, defeating Lukasz Brzeski during the early prelims of UFC 318.
Spann’s sharp striking was on display early, mixing in leg kicks with some solid punches. Spann followed with a takedown, getting into mount quickly and trying to threaten with an arm-triangle choke.
Spann then unleashed some strong ground-and-pound before locking up a guillotine, scoring the submission in one round.
Spann was unsuccessful in his heavyweight debut in March, getting finished by Waldo Cortes-Acosta.
Brzeski has now lost three straight and six of his last seven.