VIDEO: Watch Myktybek Orolbai Spoil Homecoming Of Tofiq Musayev With First-Round Kimura At UFC Baku

By Thomas Albano

Though Tofiq Musayev was one of several fighters connected with Azerbaijan competing on the main card of UFC Baku, the homecoming ended up being one to forget, as he was submitted in the first round by opponent Myktybek Orolbai.

Orolbai had tried for an early takedown, but Musayev resisted and landed a sneaky uppercut. Orolbai eventually was able to overpower Musayev and take over in the grappling exchanges. Musayev tried for a guillotine, but Orolbai took top control.

Orolbai would take Musayev down to the ground again later in the first, where he’d lock up a nasty kimura lock to score the submission.

Orolbai is now 3-1 in the UFC, rebounding from a split-decision loss to Mateusz Rebecki at UFC 308 this past October.

Musyaev is a veteran of Bellator and RIZIN who was making his UFC debut tonight. This was his first fight since scoring a knockout victory over Koji Takeda at Rizin Landmark 7 in November 2023.

