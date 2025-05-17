VIDEO: Yadier Del Valle Makes Statement With Strong Performance, Submission Win In Debut

Yadier Del Valle pulled off a fascinating performance in his Octagon debut, making quick work of Connor Matthews during the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 106.

Del Valle focused on leg kicks to make Matthews uncomfortable before adding in combinations, bringing forward pressure on to Matthews. Matthews tried a kick, but Del Valle caught it and brought Matthews to the ground, where he landed a few strong elbows.

Matthews attempted a guillotine out of desperation, but Del Valle easily got out of it. Matthews would soon give up his back while trying to scramble, and Del Valle locked up a rear-naked choke for the first-round submission.

Del Valle now improves to 9-0. This was his first fight since a decision victory over Antônio Monteiro on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

Matthews has now dropped three straight Octagon fights since his 2023 appearance on DWCS.