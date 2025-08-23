VIDEO: Yi Zha Cracks, Finishes Westin Wilson In Under A Minute At UFC Shanghai

Add another first-round finish to the track record of Yi Zha, as he managed to score a quick victory over Westin Wilson during the UFC Shanghai prelims.

Just seconds into the fight, Zha took advantage of Wilson’s hands being down and started to rock him. Zha worked him over well with the left hand, one of which dropped Wilson before he could get anything going.

Wilson got back to his feet but was quickly re-dropped with a combination, prompting Herb Dean to stop the fight after just 37 seconds.

Zha, a veteran of Road to UFC, rebounds from a decision loss to Gabriel Santos in September. Zha has now won four of his last five and seven of his last nine.

Wilson is now just 1-3 in the UFC since his July 2023 Octagon debut.