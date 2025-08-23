UFC

VIDEO: Yi Zha Cracks, Finishes Westin Wilson In Under A Minute At UFC Shanghai

By Thomas Albano

Add another first-round finish to the track record of Yi Zha, as he managed to score a quick victory over Westin Wilson during the UFC Shanghai prelims.

Just seconds into the fight, Zha took advantage of Wilson’s hands being down and started to rock him. Zha worked him over well with the left hand, one of which dropped Wilson before he could get anything going.

Wilson got back to his feet but was quickly re-dropped with a combination, prompting Herb Dean to stop the fight after just 37 seconds.

Zha, a veteran of Road to UFC, rebounds from a decision loss to Gabriel Santos in September. Zha has now won four of his last five and seven of his last nine.

Wilson is now just 1-3 in the UFC since his July 2023 Octagon debut.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

