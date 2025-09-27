“Violence Delivered” – Fans And Fighters React To Powerful Ground-And-Pound KO From Brando Pericic In UFC Debut At UFC Perth

The UFC Perth prelims featured a battle of heavyweight debutants, and Brando Pericic made the most of his opportunity, needing just under two minutes to put away Elisha Ellison.

Pericic tried to bring pressure from the first second of the fight, but Ellison caught his attention with a strong right hand. Pericic returned fire and continued to looking for openings and attacking. Ellison attempted to pull guard, but that worsened his situation, as Pericic laid into him from the top.

The barrage of shots would result in Pericic putting Ellison into unconsciousness, ending the night in 115 seconds.

Yeesh. Violence delivered by Pericic. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) September 27, 2025

What a debut by Brando Pericic … congratulations Big guy #UFCPerth — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) September 27, 2025

Pericic gets rid of Ellison quick. "Bearly" broke a sweat #UFCPerth — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 27, 2025

Pericic's biggest problem has been activity. Heavyweights don't grow on trees and particularly not in the limited Australia/NZ fighter pool. He's fought six times in six years. He won't have to worry about that any more, so I'm interested to see what he can do #UFCPerth — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 27, 2025

Future HW champ, Brando Pericic 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/7HKDv3c2rw — Elonov 🇦🇺 (new account) (@Elonov_MMA) September 27, 2025

Brando Peričić with a VICIOUS ground and pound finish in the first round.#UFCPerth — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 27, 2025

Brando Pericic makes his UFC debut in style, very impressive KO of Elisha Ellison #UFCPerth — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) September 27, 2025

Brando Pericic looks the part in his UFC debut. Another 1st round KO announces him to the UFC fanbase. Ellison to me looks like he should try to fight at 205 in the future. #UFCPerth — Alexander Vasconcellos (@Atvasco84) September 27, 2025

Pericic made his professional MMA debut in November 2019 but had a four-and-a-half-year layoff before his next fight in April 2024. He came into this fight off a similar, 68-second finish of Orion Kenny in November 2024.

Ellison falls to 5-2 and sees a three-fight win streak snapped.