“Violence Delivered” – Fans And Fighters React To Powerful Ground-And-Pound KO From Brando Pericic In UFC Debut At UFC Perth

By Thomas Albano

The UFC Perth prelims featured a battle of heavyweight debutants, and Brando Pericic made the most of his opportunity, needing just under two minutes to put away Elisha Ellison.

Pericic tried to bring pressure from the first second of the fight, but Ellison caught his attention with a strong right hand. Pericic returned fire and continued to looking for openings and attacking. Ellison attempted to pull guard, but that worsened his situation, as Pericic laid into him from the top.

The barrage of shots would result in Pericic putting Ellison into unconsciousness, ending the night in 115 seconds.

Brando Pericic Delivers Brutal Ground-And-Pound KO Of Elisha Ellison At UFC Perth

Pericic made his professional MMA debut in November 2019 but had a four-and-a-half-year layoff before his next fight in April 2024. He came into this fight off a similar, 68-second finish of Orion Kenny in November 2024.

Ellison falls to 5-2 and sees a three-fight win streak snapped.

