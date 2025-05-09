Watch Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena Face Off At UFC 315 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re about 24 hours away from UFC 315, and MMANews is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

UFC 315 takes place on May 10 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada — the first visit of Montreal for the UFC since UFC 186 10 years ago!

The event will feature the first welterweight title defense for Belal Muhammad, as he meets the challenge of Jack Della Maddalena. Plus, Valentina Shevchenko makes her first appearance since regaining the UFC women’s flyweight championship, as she defends the gold against Manon Fiorot.

The legendary Jose Aldo will be in action on this night, too, as he takes on Aiemann Zahabi. Alexa Grasso, who lost the flyweight title to Shevchenko at Noche UFC 2, returns to battle Natália Silva, and French lightweight Benoît Saint Denis does battle against short-notice replacement opponent Kyle Prepolec.

Ahead of the event, nearly all fighters made weight, with the sole exception being Bruno Silva, who came in a pound heavy over the non-title middleweight limit. Nevertheless, all fights are still in tact.

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!

UFC 315 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video