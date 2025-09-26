Watch Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes Face Off At UFC Perth Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re a little less than 24 hours away from UFC Perth, and MMA News is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

UFC Perth takes place on September 27 from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The main event will see a light heavyweight battle featuring Carlos Ulberg and former title challenger Dominick Reyes. Ulberg is 12-1 as a pro and has won every fight since losing in his UFC debut back in 2021. Ulberg’s most recent win saw him take a decision over former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC London in March. Reyes, meanwhile, has won three straight, most recently knocking out Nikita Krylov at UFC 314 in April.

The co-main event will also feature light heavyweight action, as Jimmy Crute takes on Ivan Erslan. Crute scored his first UFC win since 2020 in his last outing, submitting Marcin Prachnio. Erslan is still looking for his first UFC win after suffering losses to Ion Cutelaba and Navajo Stirling.

The UFC Perth main card will also feature Jack Jenkins face Ramon Taveras, Jake Matthews squaring off with Neil Magny, and Tom Nolan going toe-to-toe with Charlie Campbell.

Illness saw Justin Tafa’s scheduled outing with Louie Sutherland scrapped during the UFC Perth weigh-ins. All other fights remain on, even as Ramon Taveras missed weight for his scheduled bout with Jack Jenkins.

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!