Watch Diego Lopes, Jean Silva Face Off At Noche UFC Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re a little less than 24 hours away from the third annual Noche UFC, and MMA News is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

Noche UFC takes place on September 13 from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The main event will see a featherweight showdown featuring contenders Diego Lopes and Jean Silva. This will be Lopes’ first fight since falling short in a fight with Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 314. Silva is on a 13-fight win streak, which includes a 5-0 record with five finishes in the Octagon. This will be his first fight since submitting Bryce Mitchell, a fight that also took place at UFC 314.

The co-main event will see a bantamweight battle between Rob Font and David Martinez. Font has won two straight and three of his last five, most recently scoring a split decision over Jean Matsumoto at UFC Seattle in February. Martinez, filling in for an injured Raul Rosas Jr., has won eight straight and enters with a 12-1 professional MMA record. Martinez, the former Combate Global champion, scored a first-round finish of Saimon Oliveira in his UFC debut this past March.

The rest of the main card will see Rafa Garcia facing Jared Gordon, Kelvin Gastelum taking on Dustin Stoltzfus, Alexander Hernandez squaring off with Carlos Diego Ferreira, and Santiago Luna doing battle with Quang Le.

Though Gastelum weighed in five pounds above the middleweight limit, all fights remain on for Noche UFC 3!

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!

Noche UFC 3 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video