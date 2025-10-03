Watch Magomed Ankalev, Alex Pereira Face Off At UFC 320 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re about less than 24 hours away from UFC 320, and MMA News is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

UFC 320 takes place on October 4 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will see Magomed Ankalaev defend the UFC light heavyweight championship against Alex Pereira. Ankalaev beat Pereira for the title at UFC 313 in March, and he hasn’t tasted defeat since dropping his March 2018 Octagon debut. Pereira originally won the title with a win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295, and he retained the gold over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Prochazka at UFC 303, and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.

The co-main event will see Merab Dvalishvili defend the UFC bantamweight championship against Cory Sandhagen. Dvalishvili won the gold by defeating Sean O’Malley at Noche UFC 2: UFC 306 in September 2024, and he retained the belt over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 and O’Malley at UFC 316. Sandhagen, meanwhile, has won four of five, most recently stopping Deiveson Figueriedo at UFC Des Moines in May.

The rest of the main card sees Prochazka facing Rountree Jr., Josh Emmett taking on Youssef Zalal, and Abus Magomedov going up against Joe Pyfer.

Though one fighter, Macy Chiasson, missed weight for her prelim matchup, all fights are still on!

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!

UFC 320 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video