Watch Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier Face Off At UFC 318 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re about 24 hours away from UFC 318, and MMA News is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

UFC 318 takes place on July 19 from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The main event of the evening will feature Dustin Poirier, who makes the Octagon walk for the final time, challenge familiar foe Max Holloway to a trilogy bout with the BMF title on the line. Poirier is 2-0 against Holloway, having bested him at both UFC 143 and UFC 236. Poirier enters this fight off a loss in a lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Holloway won the BMF title from Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 but was knocked out by Ilia Topuria in a featherweight title clash at UFC 308.

The co-main event will see former middleweight title challenge Paulo Costa look to get back on winning ways against Roman Kopylov.

The rest of the main card sees Kevin Holland face Daniel Rodriguez, Dan Ige take on Patricio Pitbull, and Michael Johnson square off with Daniel Zellhuber.

All fighters for the card made weight. All the fights are on!

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!

UFC 318 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video