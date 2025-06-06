Watch Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley Face Off At UFC 316 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We’re about 24 hours away from UFC 316, and MMANews is here to bring you the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins for the card!

UFC 316 takes place on June 7 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The main event will see a rematch for the UFC bantamweight championship, as this time it’s Merab Dvalishvili defending the title against Sean O’Malley. Dvalishvili won the championship by defeating O’Malley in the main event of Noche UFC 2 (UFC 306) in September and defended the title against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 312. The UFC women’s bantamweight gold will also be at stake in the co-main event, as defending two-time champion Julianna Pena faces the challenge of former two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison.

The rest of the main card will also see Kelvin Gastelum taking on Joe Pyfer, former Bellator champion Patchy Mix facing Mario Bautista and Kevin Holland going toe-to-toe with Vicente Luque.

Only Ariane da Silva missed weight – coming in six pounds over the limit – but all fights are in tact and are a go for tomorrow night!

The ceremonial weigh-ins present the last opportunity for opponents to face off before they meet inside the Octagon. Check them out below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel!

UFC 316 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video