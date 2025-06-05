Watch UFC 316 Press Conference Video Featuring Dvalishvili, O’Malley, Pena, Harrison, And More

We’re in the midst of UFC 316 fight week, and with the build reaching it’s boiling point, it’s time to make things potentially boil further with a good ol’ fashion question-and-answer session.

The sixth UFC pay-per-view event of the year goes down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 7. UFC 316 will be headlined by a UFC bantamweight championship rematch featuring champion Merab Dvalishvili and former champion Sean O’Malley.

The co-main event will also see gold on the line, as Julianna Pena makes her first defense in her second reign as women’s 135-pound UFC champion, taking on former two-time PFL champion and Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison.

The main card of UFC 316 will also feature middleweight action from Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer, the UFC debut of former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix (who takes on Mario Bautista) and a welterweight clash between Vicente Luque and Kelvin Gastelum.

As per tradition, the UFC pay-per-view main card participants will be featured in a press conference during fight week. This is the opportunity for fighters to answer questions from media and fans, as well as potentially lay in some smack talk on their opponents.

Check out a live stream of the presser below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel, commencing at 5 PM ET.