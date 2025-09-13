“Well Deserved Top 10” – Fans And Fighters React As David Martinez Stuns Rob Font In Second UFC Appearance At Noche UFC

In just his second UFC fight, taking a UFC co-main event opportunity in a fill-in fashion, David Martinez pulled off a highlight performance as he scored a decision over bantamweight contender Rob Font at Noche UFC.

Martinez looked to show off with his speedy strikes early as he took control to start the fight. Font looked to load up, landing a strong right hand, but Martinez landed a pair of strong shots not long after.

Font picked things up with his pressure and power shots, finding a rhythm in the second round while going tit-for-tat with Martinez. Martinez seemed to slow down during the second round, but he came alive again in the third round, completely overtaking control to score the decision win on all three judges’ scorecards.

Crazy, to go into your 2nd UFC fight against 9th Ranked Rob Font and win a unanimous decision due to someone else pulling out and you stepping in for the co-main event during UFC Noche while you're a Mexican born fighter. Great win for David Martinez and well deserved top 10. — ByoneWorld (@ByoneWorld) September 14, 2025

Star making performance for David Martinez. Stepping up on short notice against a ranked vet like that #NocheUFC #UFCNoche — Double A🩸 (@combattakesygm) September 14, 2025

Martinez is ready for the next level fought very smart — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 14, 2025

David Martinez always was a beast 🇲🇽



I remember seeing him in the PI, he has very good footwork #NocheUFC — Kevin Vallejos (@ElChinoVallejos) September 14, 2025

David Martinez has just entered 135's top 10 from his second UFC fight.



Impressive performance against a legit veteran in Font #UFCNoche — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) September 14, 2025

No clue what happened at the end there but give David Martinez that decision!! We got a new contender in the rankings😎 #NocheUFC — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) September 14, 2025

Martinez, who now improves to 13-1, made his UFC debut in March, scoring a first-round finish of Saimon Oliveira.

This snaps a two-fight win streak for Font. He’s now lost three of his last five.