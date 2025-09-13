UFC

“Well Deserved Top 10” – Fans And Fighters React As David Martinez Stuns Rob Font In Second UFC Appearance At Noche UFC

By Thomas Albano

In just his second UFC fight, taking a UFC co-main event opportunity in a fill-in fashion, David Martinez pulled off a highlight performance as he scored a decision over bantamweight contender Rob Font at Noche UFC.

Martinez looked to show off with his speedy strikes early as he took control to start the fight. Font looked to load up, landing a strong right hand, but Martinez landed a pair of strong shots not long after.

Font picked things up with his pressure and power shots, finding a rhythm in the second round while going tit-for-tat with Martinez. Martinez seemed to slow down during the second round, but he came alive again in the third round, completely overtaking control to score the decision win on all three judges’ scorecards.

David Martinez Pulls Off Decision Over Rob Font In Noche UFC Co-Main Event

Martinez, who now improves to 13-1, made his UFC debut in March, scoring a first-round finish of Saimon Oliveira.

This snaps a two-fight win streak for Font. He’s now lost three of his last five.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002