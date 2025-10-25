“What Am I Watching” – Fighters & Fans Trash Heavyweight Division Following Lackluster Outing From Chris Barnett In Loss To Hamdy Abdelwahab At UFC 321

The heavyweight division was already targeted for being in rough shape, but that shape somehow seemed to get worse if the bout between Hamdy Abdelwahab and Chris Barnett on the UFC 321 preliminary card was anything to go by.

Abdelwahab pressured Barnett to the fence almost right away and scored a takedown. He landed some strong strikes while Barnett got to his feet, only to be taken down again multiple times. Abdelwahab, however, lost a point during the first round for landing strikes to the back of Barnett’s head.

The bout was ultimately a one-sided domination. Abdelwahab completely overwhelmed Barnett with pressure and wrestling, as Barnett offered up little defense. The bout was overall sloppy and poked fun of at fans, with Abdelwahab getting an easy decision victory.

What am I watching 😂 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 25, 2025

Chris Barnett v pravděpodobně posledním UFC zápase, zajímalo by mě kolikrát týdně reálně trénuje.. #UFC321 😐 pic.twitter.com/oPajmBpKsT — Honza Novák (@Honza_Novak_) October 25, 2025

Just want this fight to be over already. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 25, 2025

Me watching Hamdy beat up Chris Barnett#UFC321 pic.twitter.com/1eaedzTk5t — Squid Vicious MMA (@SquidViciousMMA) October 25, 2025

if you just did nothing but bet Hamdy overs you could be owning beachfront property right now — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) October 25, 2025

Never understood why an organization that notoriously hates anything fun signed Barnett instead of letting him go fight Sumo wrestlers and Japanese TV personalities on NYE at the Saitama Super Arena. — Lucas Bourdon (@lucas_bourdon) October 25, 2025

Chris Barnett out in Abu Dhabi show his a** , literally !!! 😂 #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/QSAul2Bovl — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 25, 2025

❌Fighter removed: Chris Barnett #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/VNMm4CaGjD — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) October 25, 2025

Chris Barnett may have lost the fight but he won in the form of generational Images pic.twitter.com/gfy4AQBYWS — TheSportsAlien 💎 🇮🇪 (@Sports_Alien_OG) October 25, 2025

Abdelwahab, a former Greco-Roman wrestling Olympian, is now 2-0-1 in the UFC, entering this fight off a loss to Mohammed Usman at UFC Baku this past June.

Barnett has now lost three of his last four. He’s only fought once in 2024 and 2025.