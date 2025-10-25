“What Am I Watching” – Fighters & Fans Trash Heavyweight Division Following Lackluster Outing From Chris Barnett In Loss To Hamdy Abdelwahab At UFC 321

The heavyweight division was already targeted for being in rough shape, but that shape somehow seemed to get worse if the bout between Hamdy Abdelwahab and Chris Barnett on the UFC 321 preliminary card was anything to go by.
Abdelwahab pressured Barnett to the fence almost right away and scored a takedown. He landed some strong strikes while Barnett got to his feet, only to be taken down again multiple times. Abdelwahab, however, lost a point during the first round for landing strikes to the back of Barnett’s head.
The bout was ultimately a one-sided domination. Abdelwahab completely overwhelmed Barnett with pressure and wrestling, as Barnett offered up little defense. The bout was overall sloppy and poked fun of at fans, with Abdelwahab getting an easy decision victory.
Hamdy Abdelwahab Decisions Chris Barnett At UFC 321
Abdelwahab, a former Greco-Roman wrestling Olympian, is now 2-0-1 in the UFC, entering this fight off a loss to Mohammed Usman at UFC Baku this past June.
Barnett has now lost three of his last four. He’s only fought once in 2024 and 2025.