Zhang Mingyang ‘Respects’ Johnny Walker’s Power But Will Knock Him Out at UFC Shanghai

UFC light heavyweight contender Zhang Mingyang is ready to strike with Johnny Walker when the two collide in the main event of UFC Shanghai this weekend.

For Zhang Mingyang, this is an incredibly important fight at this point in his career. The youngster is ready to prove that he’s ready for even bigger opportunities at 205 pounds and in order to do that, he has to get through Johnny Walker. We all know that the Brazilian is a strange and difficult guy to deal with in the cage, but he’s also someone who has picked up his fair share of losses over the years.

Zhang Mingyang wants to make a statement and given the current state of the division, a big win here could take him to within just one more victory of a championship opportunity. That may have seemed crazy not so long ago, but it certainly seems to be the case now.

In a recent interview, Zhang Mingyang made it clear that he’s more than happy to strike with Johnny Walker.

Zhang Mingyang looks forward to Johnny Walker challenge

“I am very honored to fight Johnny Walker in this main event. Johnny is a very tough fighter with great skills. I have been preparing very hard for this fight.”

“I have a lot of respect for Johnny Walker. He’s a powerful and experienced fighter. I will do my best to bring a great fight for the fans.”

Buckle up, folks, because it looks like we could be in for a fun one.