VIDEO: Brunno Ferreira Slams Jackson McVey Before Locking Up Submission Win At UFC 318

Brunno Ferreira still has yet to see the judges’ scorecards in any of his fights, as he puts away Jackson McVey with a submission during the early prelims of UFC 318.

Ferreira circled on the outside as the two traded leg kicks. McVey stumbled on one leg kick in particular but tried to go for a takedown not long after.

Ferreira then stood up with McVey on his back and slammed him to the mat. McVey then transitioned into mount before locking up an armbar, scoring a quick submission win in the first round.

Brunno Ferreira Submits Jackson McVey At UFC 318

He doesn't waste time in the Octagon! ⏰



Brunno Ferreira sinks the first round submission at #UFC318 👏



[ LIVE NOW on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/TrJlrwvbjL — UFC (@ufc) July 19, 2025

Ferreira has won four of his last five, coming into this contest after submitting Armen Petrosyan with an armbar at UFC 313.

McVey was scheduled to compete at UFC 317 last month before his scheduled opponent, Chris Ewert, missed weight and was released from the promotion.