VIDEO: Debuting Professional MMA Fighter Taps Out Immediately As Fight Starts

By Thomas Albano

We’ve seen some great debuts and letdowns of debuts in this sport, but one fighter making his professional MMA debut did something that has probably never been seen before.

Marcin Szoltysik made his professional MMA debut at Babilon MMA 54, held in Grudziądz, Poland, on September 27. His opponent was 3-2 fighter Jacek Kujtkowski.

But when the referee called for the fight to start, Szoltysik immediately crouched to the mat and tapped out.

Marcin Szoltysik Taps Out 1 Second Into Professional MMA Debut

Kujtkowski turned away, but the referee attempted to get the two to engage in the action. But after Szoltysik did the tap out motion again, the referee was forced to stop the bout.

No reason has been given as to why Szoltysik surrendered the fight immediately as it started.

If the result stands, Kujtkowski will improve to 4-2 as a pro. He came into the bout off a loss to Michal Piwowarski in July, which snapped a three-fight win streak.

It will also, obviously, go down as one of the shortest MMA bouts ever at one second in length.

Thomas Albano
