Why is Dricus du Plessis Underdog Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319? UFC Veteran Argues

Dricus du Plessis is a betting underdog this weekend as he steps into the cage against Khamzat Chimaev. DDP being seen as an underdog at UFC 319 as he enters the cage in Chicago on August 16th to defend his middleweight crown has drawn the attention of many, including a former multi-time UFC middleweight title challenger.

Chael Sonnen recently took the time to discuss the oddsmakers perceptions of Saturday night’s main event with a localized focus on DDP’s career but also on a more macro view of the sport. While discussing instances where du Plessis has been an underdog before only to shock the broader MMA world and also observing how the public has historically looked at certain stylistic matchups, Sonnen said,

“I think you just found out how good Dricus is. I think that’s what happened here. And I accuse you of that because I feel it, too. But I can’t identify it for you. I can’t verbalize it for you. Dricus fought Izzy and he showed a couple of things ever so slight. To get Izzy tired is hard to do and Dricus did. There’s nothing more intimidating than a guy that can weaponize pace, and we saw that he did it and he struck with Izzy, so all of a sudden you got to check off that box.”

Dricus du Plessis’ stand up and Khamzat Chimaev’s grappling

When touching on how public perception on upcoming fights has largely leaned toward particular approaches over other stylistic frameworks in the context of the Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev betting line, Sonnen continued,

“Never in history, and I’m going back to 1993, has DraftKings favored the striker over the grappler. Not a literal statement, but close enough. So Dricus showed you what a great and well-conditioned striker he is. When has that ever made you change your bet when you’re taking on one of the great grapplers ever? Go all the way back to ’93. Go all the way back to Royce and Severn. Go to Shamrock and tell me what you were so impressed with those guys.“