“Y’All Are A Joke” – Fans Furious As Kyle Driscoll Scores Controversial Decision Win Over Husein Kadimagomaev

In a result that did not go down well with most of the MMA community, Kyle Driscoll managed to come away with a decision win over Husein Kadimagomaev during the early card of the PFL World Tournament event in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The opening round saw both men trading kicks and testing range before Driscoll caught a kick and took the fight to the ground, where he controlled much of the grappling despite Kadimagomaev scrambling well.
Round two continued the theme of measured striking exchanges with Driscoll scoring takedowns and briefly threatening with front headlocks, though Kadimagomaev remained active and landed some solid shots, including a head kick and a flurry at the bell.
In round three, Kadimagomaev found success with powerful kicks, stumbling Driscoll and forcing him to wrestle. Driscoll managed to take the back but couldn’t maintain control, with Kadimagomaev reversing late and ending the fight on top, landing ground strikes.
Both men earned a 30-27 on the judges’ cards, strangely enough, but Driscoll earned a 29-28 on the remaining one to score the decision.
Driscoll has now won three straight and 11 of his last 12.
Kadimagomaev sees a six-fight unbeaten streak snapped, earning his first loss since losing to Tae Kyun Kim in Brave CF.