Francis Ngannou Opens ‘First Full MMA and Combat Sports Gym’ In Cameroon

Francis Ngannou just opened up the “first full MMA and combat sports gym” in his home country of Cameroon. Ngannou, one of the UFC’s top heavyweight stars, announced the big news on his Instagram account. The gym features punching bags, a fenced area, and a boxing ring. Check out the photos here:

“The Predator’s” exciting news comes weeks away from his return to the Octagon. He’s slated to meet former UFC heavyweight king Cain Velasquez. The fight will be Velasquez’s first in over two years. They will fight in the main event of UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on February 17th. Ngannou comes off a first-round TKO win over Curtis Blaydes in November.

He got his first win since December of 2017 after a two-fight losing streak to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis. As for Velasquez, he defeated Travis Browne with a first-round knockout at UFC 200 in July of 2016. The Mexican star has taken a few years off to heal up some injuries and enjoy time with his family. Now, he’s ready to get back to work in the heavyweight division in which he once reigned as champion.

What do you think about Ngannou bringing MMA and combat sports to Cameroon?