Quote: Nicco Montano Isn’t Afraid of Valentina Shevchenko

One fighter isn’t buying the narrative that Nicco Montano is afraid of Valentina Shevchenko.

Nicco Montano is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title holder. She captured the gold by defeating Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision in one of the best bouts of 2017. Fans tend to have a “what have you done for me lately” mentality and it shows when it comes to Montano.

It’s clear that Shevchenko is next in line for a shot at flyweight gold. Her run as a bantamweight along with her destructive 125-pound debut has left no doubt in her status as the next contender. The problem is, Montano has yet to put her gold on the line citing medical operations.

“Bullet” isn’t buying it as she believes the champion is making excuses. Speaking to the media, Modafferi believes it’s unfair for fans for say that Montano is avoiding Shevchenko (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I heard that Nicco had various health problems. I think she wrote some things about them on Instagram, but it wasn’t really public knowledge. So people were just like, ‘Where is she?’ As opposed to that being more explained. And then Shevchenko is doing what she’s supposed to do, trying to be vocal. And it’s show business, pretty much. That’s one part of it. But I think it’s kind of unfair to hang her up to dry like that. Because Nicco is not afraid of anybody. She wants to fight. All of us ‘TUF 26’ fighters have been waiting like seven months to fight, so I’m glad the fight is finally set. She deserves to take a little break and heal her injuries.”

Montano says she’ll be ready to put her gold on the line in September. Shevchenko isn’t holding her breath until the contract is signed. No matter what has been said, the title clash seems inevitable.

Do you think Nicco Montano is avoiding Valentina Shevchenko?