Nicco Montano vs. Julianna Pena On Tap For UFC Sacramento With Sara McMann Out

Nicco Montano will have a different opponent for her return to the Octagon. The former flyweight champion was expected to take on Sara McMann. But, the 38-year-old had to pull of the fight, she announced on social media.

Now, according to MMAFighting, The Ultimate Fighter winner Julianna Pena will fight Montano.

Pena last fought back in 2017 where she lost by submission to Valentina Shevchenko. Before that, the 29-year-old went on a four-fight winning streak. There she beat Cat Zingano, Jessica Eye, Milana Dudieva, and Jessica Rakoczy. She has been dealing with legal troubles as of late. And, also gave birth back in 2018 which has kept her away from fighting.

Montano, meanwhile, last fought back in December of 2017. There she beat Roxanne Modafferi by decision to win the flyweight title and The Ultimate Fighter. Montano was expected to fight Shevchenko at UFC 228, but after she had to pull out of the bout she was stripped of her title.

The former champion has also been sidelined due to a USADA suspension and will now make her bantamweight debut in the UFC.

UFC Sacramento goes down on July 13 and is headlined by Aspen Ladd taking on Germaine de Randamie.