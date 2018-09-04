Nicco Montano Explains How Henry Cejudo Inspired Her Ahead Of UFC 228

Nicco Montano may be the UFC women’s flyweight champion, but she’s a heaving betting underdog against her upcoming challenger.

Montano will defend her 125-pound crown this weekend (Sat. September 8, 2018) against former 135-pound title challenger Valentina Shevchenko. Given Shevchenko’s experience and skill-set, many are expecting this to be an easy night at the office for “The Bullet.”

The champion, however, isn’t letting that get into her head. In fact, she has found inspiration from a fellow flyweight champion heading into UFC 228. Montano explained how Henry Cejudo’s upset win over Demetrious Johnson has inspired her heading into fight week (via MMA Fighting):

“Absolutely, as I said, it’s not about labels; it’s about heart and will and sacrifices and I’ve made them all,” Montano said.

“It’s not going to me at the end of the fight to see that we’ve been through a battle and then see what the outcome is.”

“Definitely seeing Cejudo, I was there for that fight up close and personal, and you could just see the pace and you could see how much both of those fighters were willing to put in that cage.

“That was a spectacular fight and Cejudo came out victorious. And he was the underdog, so that’s definitely something that’s in my head now.”

Discussion: What do you make of Montano’s comments regarding Cejudo inspiring her? Let us know in the comments section below!