Nicco Montano Provides Major Health Update

The original UFC 228 co-main event between Nicco Montaño and Valetina Shevchenko had to be cancelled after Montaño was hospitalized during her weight cut. A statement released by the former flyweight champion’s team stated that Montaño should be fine “in a few days.” Saturday morning, Aaron Bronsteter of TSN has already provided an update on Montaño’s health via Twitter:

I have received an update from Nicco Montano on her medical condition. It sounds like things could have gotten very serious had she not been attended to when she was. pic.twitter.com/pwbIVT8eE4 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 8, 2018

The message from Montaño reads, “Thank you. I’m doing good. Just keeping an eye on how my kidneys are feeling hour by hour. My sodium level has returned to normal levels so now it’s just a matter of paying attention to any change. Docs said if I had waited any longer, I could’ve potentially gone into cardiac arrest because my electrolyte imbalance was so extreme, so it was a good thing the UFC docs had me go to the hospital.”

This update comes after Valentina Shevchenko blasted Nicco Montano yesterday for what she believes was an orchestrated plan to get out of their title fight:

“I am not surprised about this situation with Nicco,” Shevchenko began, warming up the engine. “And I told it before, she can pull out from the fight at anytime. She was trying to avoid this fight several times already. It is my 3rd preparation for this fight. Looks like it was her plan from the beginning, to show up for the fight week, to build up her name, speak confident and secure, and then escape from the fight in the last minutes. She was speaking about fighting spirit and character…. What kind of fighting spirit she is talking about? I don’t believe in a version about health issues. She was looking totally fine in open workout and media day. Her actions are totally unprofessional!”

Nicco Montaño is no longer the UFC flyweight champion, but nothing is more important than her health, which fortunately seems to be on its way to a healthy balance.

