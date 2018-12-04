Former UFC Champion Nicco Montano Talks About Her ‘Rough’ 2018

Nicco Montano has taken the time to reflect on what has been a rocky 2018 for her.

Back in Dec. 2017, Montano picked up the biggest win of her professional mixed martial arts career against Roxanne Modafferi. Not only did she win “The Ultimate Fighter” season 28 tournament, but she was also crowned the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion. Everything seemed to go perfectly for Montano, but 2018 came knocking.

Nicco Montano Addresses ‘Rough’ 2018

Montano was dealing with nagging injuries, which delayed the UFC’s plans to book her in a title bout against Valentina Shevchenko. All the while, “Bullet” accused Montano of ducking her. The bout was finally booked for UFC 228 back in September. Montano failed to step on the scale due to an illness stemming from her weight cut. As a result, the UFC stripped Montano of her title. Shevchenko will meet Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title this Saturday night (Dec. 8).

Montano took to Instagram to look back on how 2018 has treated her:

“A year ago I accomplished the impossible, ran up against the ‘tuffest’ opponents and fought my way to earn myself, my team, and my people a platform to share our voice and share our values. It’s been a rough year for me but one thing I know for sure about myself is I don’t let other people’s opinions interfere with how I see myself. I am a strong, open minded, caring person who will continue to see new goals through. My childhood on the Navajo Reservation has brought many hardships and plenty of chances to learn how to overcome them. I deliberately go back to remind myself just how strong and resilient we as a tribe are. I want to thank the Navajo Nation for recognizing the amount of courage one has to go through when living their life in the public eye of skepticism. There are plenty of people who think this road is an easy one, but I know the Navajo Nation knows the true definition of struggle yet they still recognize today as my day.”

