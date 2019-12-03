Nicco Montano vs. Macy Chiasson Booked in Battle of the TUF Winners

Bantamweight prospect Macy Chiasson is getting right back on the horse after suffering her first career loss, and she will be doing so against a former UFC champion.

Much like Macy Chiasson, inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano is looking to get back in the win column, but only one of the two women will be successful. The UFC announced the bout to the Albuquerque Journal on Tuesday.

In Nicco Montano’s case, her most recent bout was against Julianna Pena at UFC Fight Night 155 in July. Montano dropped a unanimous decision in the bout, which was her first contest since winning the inaugural women’s flyweight championship against Roxanne Modafferi in the Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale. Montano was then out of competition for a year and a half due to medical issues as well as a USADA suspension. The path is now clear for Montano to become more active, however, and she will be returning to action on February 15th when she takes on Macy Chiasson.

Macy Chiasson is still viewed by many as a potential future title challenger at 135, even after losing her first professional bout via unanimous decision to Lina Lansberg in September at UFC on ESPN+ 18. With her impressive performances on season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter capped off by winning the season, in addition to the back-to-back stoppages that followed her post-TUF career, Chiasson has shown a lot of promise and will now take on another former TUF winner.

Size could possibly be a factor in the bout, as Chiasson’s TUF stint was at 145 while Montano’s was at 125. The two ladies will now meet in the middle at 135, with only one returning to their winning ways.

With the addition of this bout, the current UFC Rio Rancho lineup includes:

Main Event: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montano

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Devin Clark

