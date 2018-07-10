Nick Diaz Hit With Two More Charges in Domestic Violence Case

Nick Diaz will now be dealing with two additional charges in his domestic violence case.

Earlier today, prosecutors filed an amended complaint against Diaz through the Clark County (Nevada) District Attorney’s office. Diaz now faces three felony charges and one misdemeanor. Initially, Diaz was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor domestic battery.

MMAJunkie.com reached out to Diaz’s attorney Ross Goodman, who had the following to say:

“We were surprised that the state filed an amended complaint in court this morning given that there is no new evidence that would warrant adding charges. Regardless, we are confident that that truth will come to light vindicating Mr. Diaz after a thorough cross-examination exposing (the alleged victim’s) inconsistent and contradictory allegations.”

Back in May, Diaz was arrested in Las Vegas. His bailed was set at $18,000 and a prosecutor wanted to increase that number. Diaz ended up being released after seeing a judge that Saturday morning.

TMZ caught up with Diaz, who was very brief in addressing the domestic violence case. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion said he was framed. A friend of Diaz and business partner claims the alleged victim had been stalking the Stockton native. The victim claims to have been Diaz’s on-and-off girlfriend.

The incident occurs shortly after Diaz cleared up his issues with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Diaz had three Whereabouts Failures and was suspended for one year as a result. Diaz is now free to compete inside the Octagon, but this case must be cleared up first if he does indeed return to action.

The last time Diaz competed was back in Jan. 2015. Diaz initially lost to Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. Silva was popped for banned substances and the bout was changed to a No Contest. Diaz wasn’t out of the woods himself as he tested positive for marijuana.