Nick Diaz: F*ck CrossFit and F*ck Georges St-Pierre

Well, Nick Diaz might not be fighting Jorge Masvidal, but he’s certainly not shying away from calling people out. One person, in particular, that is. Recently, Diaz took his Snapchat story and continued to issue out weird rants. In his latest, he took aim at CrossFit training, and former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. Diaz and “GSP” have fought one another before.

The Canadian bested Diaz via unanimous decision back in 2013. They main evented the UFC 158 pay-per-view (PPV). Diaz hasn’t been seen inside the UFC’s Octagon since January of 2015. He was defeated by former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva at UFC 183. Of course, the fight was ruled a No Contest after both Diaz and Silva ran into drug testing issues.

Diaz was briefly linked to a fight with Masvidal, but later shot those rumors down. It appears he’s more interested in running things back with “GSP.” Here’s what he had to say in his latest rant (via MMA Mania):

“F**k CrossFit! F**k y’all, b*tch, F**k stupid water workouts too, f**king bitch ass Georges. F**king little bitch! Dumb ass bitch. Swim a 100 on the 120, pu**y. That’s what I’m saying. F**k that, man!”

Hello. This is Nick Diaz talking about CrossFit, and GSP’s aquatic training. Good day. pic.twitter.com/YtG3RmVvxl — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) January 6, 2019

