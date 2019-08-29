Nick Diaz Calls Out GSP: Georges, Go Get Yourself A Job

Nick Diaz may have a new foe in Colby Covington, but that won’t stop him from rekindling an old rivalry.

Diaz was recently filmed discussing Covington’s callout while walking out of an establishment in Los Angeles. Needless to say, he had few kind words for “Chaos”:

“I’m not gonna sit here and call the man a liar, I never heard about it, I just found out. If you wanna fight, you know where to find me. I’m not a hard guy to find. Step in my motherfucking range right here. Come at me, bro.”

Diaz’ Focus Shifts To GSP

While the elder Diaz is retired from active mixed martial arts competition, he somehow keeps his name at the forefront of many headlines nonetheless. Aside from the growing beef with Covington, Diaz’ former rival Georges St-Pierre recently brought his name up. “GSP” claimed a rematch with Diaz stood to gain him nothing. Asked about St-Pierre by TMZ Sports, Diaz first offered the MMA legend positive vibes (transcribed by BJPenn.com):

“Georges, homeboy, go get yourself a job,” Diaz said. “Hell, they’ll hire you. They won’t hire me nowhere. Go get yourself a job. Georges, have a f**king nice life. I just want to be positive. I like the guy. Everybody is trying to make me the bad guy.”

But then Diaz, who appears to be perhaps inebriated, switched stances on his old rival on a dime. He became much more combative. He claimed St-Pierre had many opportunities in life that he had not. So he claimed to have a ‘title’ for St-Pierre to take from him, challenging “Rush” to come and get it:

“The thing is about homeboy, and look, I’m just saying right now, you have a lot of opportunities in life,” he said. “I never had to talk down on nobody to get to where I was at. I didn’t have no motherf**king opportunity.

“I’ve got a world title right here, motherf**ker,” Diaz added. “Come over here and take my f**king title then, b***h. My title ain’t got no money on it. Come and get some. Come at me then. Step in my motherf**king ring, b***h.”

St-Pierre retired from MMA just as Diaz has. He was linked to a long-rumored fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this year. But the UFC refused to give St-Pierre a shot at a title he would only vacate, resulting in his current retirement.

For whatever reason, however, talk of St-Pierre fighting Nick Diaz again just won’t seem to go away. Diaz has not won a fight since October 2011.