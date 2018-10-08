WATCH: Nick Diaz Knows He Can Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Can anybody beat Khabib Nurmagomedov? Nick Diaz believes he can. Over the weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) Khabib successfully defended his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor. “The Eagle” scored a fourth-round submission win via neck crank. His mixed martial arts (MMA) record remains perfect at 27-0.

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Nick Diaz was interviewed by FOX Sports to get his thoughts on the fight. Diaz was actually rooting for McGregor to walk out of Vegas with the win, as he isn’t a fan of Khabib’s fighting style. With that being said, if given the opportunity, Diaz believes he and his brother, Nate, could hand Khabib his first career loss (via MMA Mania):

“You have to have a certain style to beat that type of wrestler on the ground,” Diaz said. “I think my brother can beat him. I definitely know I can beat him. Two things people want out of mixed martial arts right now, it’s more me and less you. Puts on a boring fight. It’s just a dirty way of fighting, holding somebody, giving them little hits.”

