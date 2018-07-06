Nick Diaz Claims he Was Framed in Domestic Assault Charge

Former Strikeforce welterweight champion and UFC veteran Nick Diaz was arrested back in May and was charged with domestic violence. Since the incident, there has been no official statement from Diaz.

This is a rather serious case against Nick as the reports suggest the alleged victim’s hip was broken and she was choked unconscious. It was also reported that Diaz fought with the police at his home and also at the Clark County Detention Center.

But yesterday TMZ released a video of Nick talking to one of its reporters and surprisingly gave out many details given Diaz’s nature of not talking much in public. He was asked if he is going to fight again to which he replied, “I will be fighting next year for sure. I’ll fight anybody anywhere, next year.”

Then, he was asked if he was interested in a fight with Georges St-Pierre, he said “Yup! I’ll fight him. He already said he’ll fight again. I’ll win if he doesn’t cheat. If he don’t miss weight like last time and if it was a fair fight.”

Nick Diaz fought St-Pierre at UFC 158, which “Rush” won by unanimous decision. Nick’s last fight was against Anderson Silva at UFC 183. It’s been three years since Nick has stepped foot inside the octagon.

Lastly, Nick was asked a question that his fans are dying to know the answer to. What happened in the domestic violence incident, to which he replied that he was framed and walked away.

Who do you think Nick Diaz should face if he returns to UFC?