Nick Diaz Claims He’s ‘About To Be Fighting Again Soon’

Nick Diaz says he will be fighting again soon.

The Stockton, California native was asked to kick a social media personality in the groin and refused. He then said he would be fighting soon.

In the middle of being asked to kick a guy in the balls for money, Nick Diaz says he has “big news” and is “about to be fighting again soon.” pic.twitter.com/Jm5rd2ifa5 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 25, 2019

“I don’t like to hurt people,” Diaz said. “But also I don’t want to hurt myself, I got big news coming up, I’m about to be fighting again soon.”

Nick Diaz recently came out and said he wants to fights Jorge Masvidal. Many were immediately interested in the bout including “Gamebred” himself.

“Is he asking to fight? I was confused. Or are we going on a walk on the beach?” Masvidal asked during a recent appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show. “Does he know who he’s asking for a fight? Because I’d love to fight, especially if I get a little something on top of that.”

Diaz has not fought since January of 2015 when he lost to Anderson Silva but it was overturned to a no-contest due to a failed drug test by both of them. Before that, he lost to Georges St-Pierre and Carlos Condit. The 36-year-old was set to fight Masvidal at UFC 235 but the bout never came to fruition.

If he does return, all signs point to it being against Masvidal who defeated Nate Diaz last time out.