Nick Diaz Labels Conor McGregor A ‘Piece Of Sh*t’ For Calling Out Celebrities

Nick Diaz is not amused by Conor McGregor’s recent callouts.

McGregor has been widely regarded as the biggest star in mixed martial arts. He went from being Ireland’s most promising prospect, to a two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder and a mainstream figure. McGregor has been on a quest to get ownership stake in the UFC and has even joked about tussling with actor Mark Wahlberg for shares. Diaz isn’t laughing.

Diaz Blasts McGregor For Calling Out Celebrities

McGregor put out a new tweet with a fight challenge to Wahlberg following singer Justin Bieber’s callout of Tom Cruise:

I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.#Shares #Streams #Dazn #Espn

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Diaz took to Instagram Stories to rip McGregor (via Bloody Elbow):

“Why would you wanna fight someone who can’t fight? What a peace (sic) of sh*t !! Same as beating someone with handcuffs on.”

McGregor has a history with Nick’s brother Nate. The “Notorious” one had two bouts with Nate that did wonders for the UFC’s pay-per-view numbers. In their first encounter back in March 2016, Nate nabbed a submission victory. McGregor won the rematch in Aug. 2016 via majority decision.

The timing of Nick’s rant on McGregor is interesting as it comes just a couple of weeks after Michael Bisping’s suggestion. “The Count” said that he likes the idea of McGregor calling out Nick when his co-host on the “Believe You Me” podcast Luis Gomez brought it up.

Nick hasn’t competed since Jan. 2015. He initially lost a bout with Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. The result was overturned when Silva failed his post-fight drug test.