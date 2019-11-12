Nick Diaz Declares Himself The Real BMF Champion

As far as Nick Diaz is concerned, he is the true BMF champion.

Jorge Masvidal and Nick’s brother Nate Diaz did battle earlier this month. The two clashed in the main event of UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Masvidal earned a third-round TKO victory via doctor’s stoppage. He was awarded a special BMF championship.

Nick Diaz Calls Himself The Real BMF Champion

During an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Diaz said that he’s the uncrowned BMF champion (via Bloody Elbow).

“That’s my belt,” Diaz laughed when discussing the BMF belt. “But I’m not going to get in my brother’s way of taking it, you know what I mean? But as far as I’m concerned that’s my belt. I’m like, ‘you just fought my baby brother.

“The reason why I say that is because he ain’t got nothing to be mad about,” he said of his brother Nate Diaz. “He ain’t trippin’. Trust me. We never skipped a beat. I have ups and downs with everybody but never with my younger brother. You know what I mean? We don’t have that issue.”

Diaz has made it clear that he didn’t appreciate Masvidal saying he wanted to “baptize” his brother. The Stockton native dropped hints at wanting to fight “Gamebred” inside AT&T Stadium, but it’s up to the UFC. Diaz’s team later confirmed to Helwani that it’s indeed the fight they’re looking for in spring 2020.