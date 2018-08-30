Nick Diaz Eyes Return Following Dropped Charges

Earlier today, it was reported that the domestic violence charges brought against Nick Diaz in May have been dropped by Judge Amy Chelini, who dismissed the case with prejudice, which prevents the charges from ever being filed against Diaz again.

Nick Diaz was originally charged with a misdemeanor for domestic battery, three charges for domestic battery with substantial bodily harm, and two counts of domestic battery by strangulation. In July, a Grand Jury opted not to indict Diaz on the charges, but the District Attorney moved forward with the charges regardless. Now, Diaz is officially clear of all charges and has made his first statement after having his name cleared via Twitter:

“I’m grateful this case is finally over. I want to thank my team and my lawyer Ross Goodman for the excellent work. But most importantly, I want to thank my fans who stuck by me throughout this process. I’m happy to put this chapter of my life behind me, and I’m looking forward to focusing on my return.”

Nick Diaz fans have been granted two helpings of good news, as Diaz has had the charges against him dropped and is also free to return, which, as his statement states, he is now focused and prepared to do. Diaz also made this point made quite clear in a tweet two weeks ago:

I’ll fight all you pussies make some money bitch — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) August 16, 2018

