Renowned BJJ Specialist Calls Nick Diaz Greatest Fighter Of All Time

A Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has major praise for Nick Diaz.

A bout agreement is reportedly close to being finalized and it would see the return of Diaz. If all goes according to plan, then Diaz will take on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235 on March 2. It would be Diaz’s first bout since Jan. 2015.

A.J. Agazarm Gives Nick Diaz A Major Compliment

BJJ specialist A.J. Agazarm recently appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. Agazarm announced that he’s signed with Bellator MMA. He also praised Diaz as a fighter (via MMAMania.com):

“He is the greatest fighter of all time. He really is. Every fighter aspires to be like Nick Diaz. Just having been around him for the time that I’ve been and understanding his psyche and the way he operates. He is very efficient and effective in every single thing he does. Not just fighting. He’s got his daily routine. I know what it looks like on social media because I am with him every day.”

Diaz has certainly had his share of stellar accomplishment, but few would consider him to be the greatest fighter of all time. The Stockton native had an incredible run as the Strikeforce welterweight champion, but he failed to capture UFC gold against Carlos Condit and Georges St-Pierre. His UFC record stands at 7-6, 1 NC. Outside of the UFC, he’s 19-3, 1 NC. While there’s no denying that Diaz is a fan favorite to some, labeling him as the greatest of all time is a tougher sell.

