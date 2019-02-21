Nick Diaz Says GSP Always Fought ‘Like A B*tch’

Nick Diaz is aware of Georges St-Pierre’s retirement and he isn’t shedding tears.

St-Pierre announced his retirement from mixed martial arts competition earlier today (Feb. 21). The two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder and former middleweight champion makes his exit from the sport with a record of 26-2. While the MMA community paid respect to St-Pierre, Diaz took a different route.

Nick Diaz Blasts GSP’s Fighting Style Following Retirement

Diaz took to his Instagram Stories to blast St-Pierre (via FanSided.com):

“[GSP] fights like a b**ch and always has. I fought him and he cheats to f**k your b**ch a** sport. I fight for real and I won. I don’t play ball. Life’s not a game the UFC is. Congrats, nice to see someone leave well enough alone for once.”

Diaz challenged St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight title back in March 2013. Diaz lost the fight via unanimous decision. Since that time, Diaz has been claiming that St-Pierre missed weight but was given a pass and that “Rush” was on steroids.

Diaz hasn’t competed since Jan. 2015. He initially dropped a bout with Anderson Silva, but the fight result was changed to a No Contest when Silva was popped for banned substances. Diaz recently said he’d rather party than continue fighting.

A March 2 showdown with Jorge Masvidal was originally in the cards for Diaz, but those plans went awry. Diaz claimed he never agreed to the UFC 235 match-up. Masvidal will instead meet Darren Till on March 16.